Resident shot multiple times in Vance County home invasion

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Henderson man was shot multiple times in a Vance County home break-in.That shooting happened Monday night around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Sombrero Lane in Henderson.The 25-year-old resident was shot several times with a handgun.He was taken by Vance County EMS to Maria Parham Health in Henderson and later airlifted to Duke Medical Center.Police are still investigating whether the attack was random or targeted.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Vance County Sheriff's Office at (252) 738-2200.