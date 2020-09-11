Apex's Moon and Lola featured on GMA Deals and Steals Retail Rescue Edition

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex-based jewelry, accessories, and lifestyle brand Moon and Lola will be featured in the national spotlight Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:30 pm on ABC11 for a special GMA Deals and Steals Retail Rescue edition.
The show, hosted by Tori Johnson and Sam Champion, is designed to support 28 small businesses across the country as the pandemic has hit many businesses hard especially retail.
Each business featured is offering huge deals of at least fifty percent off. Moon and Lola is offering personalized ornaments celebrating people, pets, and places including the favorite angel pet ornament with angel wings for furry friends no longer with us.
"It's a very make it or break it time for us," Moon and Lola Founder Kelly Shatat said. "Retailers need support. We are putting our best things and newest things on that site for half price," Shatat added.
Shatat says the ornaments which were featured as one of Oprah's favorite things are normally $28 but with the GMA deal they are $14 with engraving or $12 without.
