Exploring Richmond: A longtime police officer shows us the best spots to eat and shop.

RICHMOND, Texas -- Located along the Brazos River southwest of Houston sits Richmond, a city filled with history and small-town charm.

The roots of the town go back more than 180 years, and some of its history can still be seen while exploring the downtown area.

In the video above, Richmond officer Golovine leads a tour of the sights along with the some of the best places to shop and eat.