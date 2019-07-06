Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake: Reports of fires, calls for ambulances in Kern County

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- There are calls for ambulances and reports of structure fires in Ridgecrest, California, fires after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit late Friday evening, according to Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.

There were reports of trailers burning at a mobile home, and State Route 178 in Kern County was closed by a rockslide and roadway damage.

Two structure fires are contained, the Ridgecrest Police Department said. PG&E has been able to largely control residential gas leaks.

There are not yet any reports of major building collapses or fatalities. More than 13,000 people are without power.

VIDEO: Moment quake struck Ridgecrest
EMBED More News Videos

Robb Campbell was inside a Marshall's when the latest big quake hit: "Forget yesterday's 6.4 earthquake, today's 7.1 really brought the house down!"



The quake hit at 8:19 p.m. and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the same areas where the previous quake hit. But it was felt as far north as Sacramento, as far east as Las Vegas and as far south as Mexico.

The county has opened an emergency shelter. Mutual aid is being dispatched from other parts of Kern County and neighboring jurisdictions.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness video shows the July 5 earthquake as it was felt in Ridgecrest, Calif.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyearthquakesouthern californiaridgecrest earthquakehouse fire
RELATED
VIDEO: Man records 7.1 earthquake hitting Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
VIDEO: Man records 7.1 earthquake hitting Ridgecrest
Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Earthquake rattles Dodger Stadium during game: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Do not hire her:' Family fumes, says caregiver stole from dying dad
Nursing assistant saves Chapel Hill man's life on her first day on the job
UPDATE: 2-year-old in stolen SUV found safe, police say
Authorities investigating after fire breaks out at Crabtree Valley Mall
'We were so scared:' July Fourth celebratory gunfire injures Durham teen
Durham students protest against immigration policies
Cary police looking for 2 suspects who robbed gas station at gunpoint
Show More
July 4th rain washes out Hope Mills, Fort Bragg festivities
Raleigh man accused of stealing van, possibly using it in other crimes
Wake County deputy arrested in Durham after alleged assault
8 injured after explosions cause dorms to partially collapse
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck has been found
More TOP STORIES News