firefighters

Clayton Firefighter who died from COVID-19 honored with day of service

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clayton Firefighter who died from COVID-19 honored with day of service

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fallen firefighter's commitment to service lives on.

Jason Dean was deputy chief in the Clayton Fire Department until his death last September from COVID-19.

On what would have been his 43rd birthday, Dean's widow Kristy and the entire department organized an event at Clayton High School to help the hungry.

Organizers boxed 15,000 meals in partnership with Rise Against Hunger as a part of "Jason Dean Day of Service."

Dean was one of 17 firefighters in the department to battle the virus.

RELATED: ENTER TEXT HERE

EMBED More News Videos

Clayton Fire Department said Jason Dean was a beloved 20-year veteran of the firefighting family.



He was honored last fall with the sounding of an old fire siren and then a parade of trucks and ladders along a 13-mile procession in town.

Dean is credited with changing the way Clayton firefighters did their jobs. He went all around the country for training and helped pave the way for a ladder truck, which was delivered the same week he passed away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclaytonjohnston countycoronavirus pandemicfirefightersjohnston county newsmemorialcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTERS
Annual pumpkin patch fundraiser goes contact-free
Raleigh apartment residents frustrated after 4th fire in a month
Paddling for Pennies raising money for fallen Clayton firefighters
Durham firefighter dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News