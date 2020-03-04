Pets & Animals

Ohio man brings llama as a guest to his sister's wedding

An Ohio man brought a llama dressed in a tux to his sister's wedding as a part of a five-year-long joke.

The bride, Riva Weinstock, appeared to be unamused. Her reaction to the well-dressed wedding crasher was caught on camera and seen around the world.

Mendl Weinstock says it started when his sister began talking endlessly about her future wedding during a car ride with some friends.

So he blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

He kept his promise.

Mendl rented a llama, named Shockey, for $400. He even had a custom tuxedo made.

Although the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, Riva's friend was in on the joke and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable, and that she's already planning her revenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohioinstagram storiesweddingwedding crashers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News