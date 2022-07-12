1-year-old escaped unharmed from car shot up in possible road rage on Fayetteville road

1 shot in possible road rage shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are working to determine if a shooting late Monday afternoon was the result of a road rage incident.

Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 5:15 near the area of Cliffdale Road and Pritchett Road, and said one person was shot twice and suffered non-life threatening injuries. There was a 1-year-old child inside that vehicle, who was unharmed during the incident.

"The fact there was a baby in there, and somebody still had the gall to shoot somebody? That's--nobody cares for life anymore? That doesn't make sense to me," said Terryn Kickery, who lives in the area and was outside at the time, but did not hear the incident.

Tamie Ann Walston was driving back from work when she pulled up on the scene.

"There was about five or six bullet holes alongside the backside of the car. Then there was a whole bunch of them in the front side of the car. The back window was shot out and the driver's door. And there was most of the big huge bullet holes were right around the driver's handle. And there was even a bullet hole in the door jamb," Walston said.

The incident happened along a busy stretch of roadway, with a row of houses, post office, convenience store, church, two schools and recreation center all nearby. Tuesday afternoon, staffers at the recreation center, which is hosting a camp this week, said everybody was inside at the time of the shooting, and nobody heard or saw anything.

"You always want someone who knows who did it to turn them in. See something, say something kind of situation. Because I'd hate for someone to get away with something like that because they'll think they can just continue to do it," Walston said.

No suspects have been arrested. If you have any information on this case, call Fayetteville Police Department.
