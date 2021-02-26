2 shot in parking lot at Roanoke Rapids Walmart

(Richard Holm/Roanoke Rapids Daily Herald)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating after two people were shot at Walmart on Friday.

It happened about noon at the Walmart Supercenter at 251 Premier Blvd, Roanoke Rapids Chief of Police Bobbie Martin said.

As two people were driving through the parking lot and passed the grocery entrance, a person walked out of the store and fired into the car, Martin told ABC11.

Two people in the car were struck and taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The shooting suspect fled on foot.

The shooting remains an active investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roanoke rapidshalifax countyncgun violencedouble shootingwalmart
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Some COVID-19 restrictions to lift at 5 p.m.
Here's why flu numbers are so low this year
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Cold rain moving in, then a warmer weekend is in the works
Texan files $1 billion class-action lawsuit over $9,000 electricity bill
College dropout donates $20M to university he couldn't afford in 1963
Show More
Intel report finds Saudi prince 'approved' US journalist's killing
'Racial bias' entrenched in the Apex police culture, report finds
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
Woman shares near-death experience likely linked to nose ring
13-year-old Raleigh girl turning heads at the race track
More TOP STORIES News