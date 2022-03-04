Person stabbed outside Roanoke Rapids elementary school

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was stabbed outside an elementary school in Roanoke Rapids on Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the track area near Manning Elementary around 5:30 p.m. and found a person suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

He was taken to Vidant North but will be flown to another facility for treatment, police said.

Police said there is a suspect in custody. They have not released the names or ages of the victim or the suspect.


The incident remains under investigation.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roanoke rapidsnchalifax countyschool stabbingstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake Co. sheriff explains why he fired deputy son of sheriff candidate
$4.19 gas price spotted in Raleigh
Durham woman charged in February shooting of 17-year-old boy
Raleigh council member calls district map 'racially discriminatory'
Raleigh firefighters association fights against 'insulting' hourly pay
Woman hounded by scammers after posting missing-pet ad
NC State grad living in Moscow on war: 'We know this is wrong'
Show More
Where we are at 2-year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases in NC
Krzyzewski admits to reflection as his final home game nears
Russian economy feeling impact of sanctions as measures increase
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
'Fear in their eyes': TX investigators describe horror house
More TOP STORIES News