Person stabbed outside Roanoke Rapids elementary school

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was stabbed outside an elementary school in Roanoke Rapids on Thursday night.
Police said they responded to the track area near Manning Elementary around 5:30 p.m. and found a person suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.
He was taken to Vidant North but will be flown to another facility for treatment, police said.
Police said there is a suspect in custody. They have not released the names or ages of the victim or the suspect.
The incident remains under investigation.
