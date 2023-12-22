1 dead in helicopter crash in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a helicopter crash in Robeson County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened along Philadelphus Road just outside of Pembroke.

The sheriff's office described the aircraft as a helicopter, but witnesses at the scene told WPDE that it appeared to be homemade or experimental.

ABC11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

