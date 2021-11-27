3 killed in Robeson County shooting; suspect in custody

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide that happened Friday night.Just after 7 p.m., deputies found two people dead on Randy Street off Evergreen Church Road near Highway 72 West in Lumberton.They were later identified as 24-year-old Ryan Locklear and 20-year-old Treyvon Mitchell.Investigators also learned a third person may have been shot, then received a call about a man's body found at a different location. Deputies determined the man, 20-year-old Da'Vern Inman, was shot at the same time as the other two victims.Robeson County investigators arrested and charged 23-year-old Dekota Ray Locklear with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery, discharging a weapon in a vehicle to incite fear, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon."Due to the actions of an armed convicted felon, we now have three grieving families who have lost a loved one" said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a written statement. "When repeat offenders are allowed to walk our streets and are not being held accountable for their actions, this is what happens. We simply can't allow the criminal element to continue to wreak havoc, go about armed and just shoot people. To reduce crime in this county, persons such as this who continue to be a threat to public safety even while out on bond for other violent offenses, must be dealt with swiftly by the criminal justice system."Dekota Locklear is in jail without bond.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call (910) 671-3170.