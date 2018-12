The community held a candlelight vigil for Hania Aguilar, the 13-year-old Robeson County girl found dead three weeks after she was kidnapped from her home.The vigil took place Friday night at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton where Hania lived.The mourners plan to continue the vigil for nine consecutive days.No arrests have been made in Hania's murder.The FBI and Lumberton Police continue to investigate.