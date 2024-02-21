RobotLAB Group opens new location in Triangle

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A company focusing on bringing more robots into the workforce opened a new location in the Triangle.

RobotLAB Raleigh held its grand opening Wednesday at 4 Copley Parkway in Morrisville.

The company has been in the robotics industry for 15 years. It offers robotic solutions for industries such as hospitality, food service, and healthcare.

"All across the industries, we see labor shortages. The newer generation does not want to do janitorial work or serve or bus tables, so that's why we think that the robot is going to become an integral part of any businesses," CEO Elad Inbar said.

Learn more about the company and its new location in the video at the top of this article.