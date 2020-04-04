Woman dies in Fayetteville mobile home fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 53-year-old woman has died after an early Saturday morning mobile home fire in Fayetteville.The Stoney Point Fire Department first received the call just after 3:30 a.m. regarding a fire at the 2500 block of Lakeview Drive. Sr. Stoney Point Fire Chief Freddy Johnson said.10 firetrucks from 6 different departments responded to the fire.Johnson said a 26-year-old woman attempted to wake up a 53-year-old woman before having to escape.The 53-year-old woman died in the fire.Fire officials do not believe foul play was involved. An investigation is ongoing at the time.