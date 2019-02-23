Rockslide closes part of I-40 near Asheville

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A rockslide on Friday night has closed all lanes of I-40 near mile marker 20 in Haywood County, according to NCDOT.
According to WLOS, the slide happened at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities closed I-40 lanes at Exit 20, eastbound lanes toward Asheville at mile marker 7 and westbound lanes toward Tennessee at Exit 276.
WLOS reports this detour can be used:
I-40, Both, MM 20, Near Clyde, Road Obstruction , Road Closed, at 2/22 7:44 PM— NCDOT Asheville Area (@NCDOT_Asheville) February 23, 2019
Take I-40 to Asheville, I-240 East to I-26 West into Tennessee, I-81 back to I-40. Eastbound traffic should follow in reverse: I-40 to I-81 to I-26 to I-40.
The route from I-40 Exit 20 near Waynesville through Asheville into Johnson City and down to I-40 is approximately 160 miles. The entire detour from closure to closure is nearly 200 miles.