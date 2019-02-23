ROCKSLIDE

Rockslide closes part of I-40 near Asheville

EMBED </>More Videos

Rock slide closes I-40 near Asheville

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A rockslide on Friday night has closed all lanes of I-40 near mile marker 20 in Haywood County, according to NCDOT.

According to WLOS, the slide happened at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities closed I-40 lanes at Exit 20, eastbound lanes toward Asheville at mile marker 7 and westbound lanes toward Tennessee at Exit 276.

WLOS reports this detour can be used:

Take I-40 to Asheville, I-240 East to I-26 West into Tennessee, I-81 back to I-40. Eastbound traffic should follow in reverse: I-40 to I-81 to I-26 to I-40.

The route from I-40 Exit 20 near Waynesville through Asheville into Johnson City and down to I-40 is approximately 160 miles. The entire detour from closure to closure is nearly 200 miles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rockslidetrafficroad closureAshevilleNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROCKSLIDE
Airborne SUV comes crashing down onto police cruiser: VIDEO
More rockslide
Top Stories
Chapel Hill removes monuments honoring Confederacy, black history
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Durham
NC judge throws out voter ID, income tax amendments
'I could've been killed:' Brick thrown off overpass shatters woman's windshield
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, expected in bond court
More rain today but 70s coming
Teenage son charged with murder in death of Durham developer in 2018
CT man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Show More
NCDOT believes beavers may be to blame for dip in Cary road
Wake County woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
NC Book Festival and a kid's career fair, things to do this weekend
Environmental group trying to block completion of 540 loop in Wake County
Raleigh man arrested after attacking woman with tree branch, police say
More News