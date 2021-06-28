Rocky Mount police investigate after assault leaves man dead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating after a man died from injuries sustained in an assault.

On Sunday about 8 p.m., officers went to assist an EMS call in the 200 block of East Bassett Street where they found the victim, 62-year-old Steven Phillips, dead at the scene.

Police said the case remains under investigation. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is anonymous.
