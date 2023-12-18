Wells Fargo bank branch robbed in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Monday.

Officers responded just before 1:15 p.m. to a Wells Fargo branch at 1400 Benvenue Road.

Investigators said a man wearing a face mask and a dark-colored hoodie passed a note to the teller and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running out of the bank and fleeing on foot.

No weapon was displayed.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1450, (252) 972-1411, Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or through Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).