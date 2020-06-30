Noose found in Battle Park in Rocky Mount as leaders take down Confederate monuments

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a noose was found in Battle Park on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for Rocky Mount Police Department, officers took down the noose and are working to learn who put it up.

Monday, crews began dismantling the Confederate monument in Battle Park--a process that is expected to take five days. The monument will be stored on city property until a new owner claims it.

