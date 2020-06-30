ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a noose was found in Battle Park on Monday.
According to a spokesperson for Rocky Mount Police Department, officers took down the noose and are working to learn who put it up.
Monday, crews began dismantling the Confederate monument in Battle Park--a process that is expected to take five days. The monument will be stored on city property until a new owner claims it.
SEE MORE : Most NC Confederate monuments sit on public property in prominent locations
Noose found in Battle Park in Rocky Mount as leaders take down Confederate monuments
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More