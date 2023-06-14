Rocky Mount crime spree, chase ends after crash in Wake County

A chase from Rocky Mount into Wake County on Tuesday night ended with juveniles taken into custody and charged with several felonies.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase from Rocky Mount into Wake County on Tuesday night ended with juveniles taken into custody and charged with several felonies.

Rocky Mount police said it started after officers responded to multiple hotels in the northwest area of the city because of car break-ins.

The early investigation revealed that 28 cars were targeted and a Jeep was stolen from the DoubleTree hotel.

While Rocky Mount officers were investigating, Nashville police attempted to stop the stolen jeep on Highway 64 but the suspects fled.

The chase continued into Wake County where the suspects crashed the Jeep.

The occupants tried to run away but were later captured.

The group was in possession of stolen property from the car break-ins -- and property reported stolen from other jurisdictions, including multiple firearms.

Police said the juvenile suspects are from Durham and Clayton and they are being held in the Wake County juvenile detention facility.