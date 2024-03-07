Huge fire at Rocky Mount recycling plant is now contained

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire at a recycling yard in Rocky Mount is finally under control Friday morning.

The fire started at 816 South Halifax Road late Wednesday night. Crews were sent to the fire Wednesday at 10:22 p.m., according to Rocky Mount Fire Chief Darvin Moore.

The fire burned for most of Thursday.

The cause of the recycling plant fire in Rocky Mount remains unknown.

Video from the scene released by the City of Rocky Mount showed a big plume of black smoke coming from the site. The fire was 85% contained Thursday afternoon, the fire department told ABC11.

Officials say the toxic chemicals released into the air do not pose a threat to people in the area.

The cause of the fire has not been released. There have been no injuries reported.

Rocky Mount Recyclers buys scrap iron & steel, cast iron, cars, aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel and industrial/commercial scrap, according to its website.