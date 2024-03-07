Huge fire breaks out at Rocky Mount recycling plant

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- A fire has been burning for hours at a Rocky Mount recycling plant Thursday morning.

Rocky Mount Fire Department is still working to contain the fire at Rocky Mount Recyclers on Community Drive.

Video from the scene released by the City of Rocky Mount shows a big plume of black smoke coming from the site.

Chopper 11 also captured the the fire from the air.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

Rocky Mount Recyclers buys scrap iron & steel, cast iron, cars, aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel and industrial/commercial scrap, according to their website.