Missing 70-year-old fisherman's body recovered from Rocky Mount Reservoir

A search for a missing 70-year-old boater that spanned two days ended with the discovery of his body in the water.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police said Thursday afternoon that the body of a missing fisherman has been recovered.

The search began about 5 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to the Rocky Mount Reservoir to investigate an unoccupied boat that was anchored near a small island.

Investigators said the boat was registered to 70-year-old Larry Drake of Rocky Mount. His family said Drake left his home at 10 a.m. Wednesday to go fishing at the reservoir.

He had not been heard from since he left. Police said Drake's body was discovered at 2:35 p.m. in the water by the Rocky Mount Fire Department Dive Team.

His body was retrieved and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," RMPD said in a release.

Responders searched the island and the water around the boat for hours Wednesday before the effort was suspended about 8:30 p.m. because of darkness. The search resumed early Thursday morning.

Numerous agencies helped search for Drake, including the Rocky Mount Police Department, Rocky Mount Fire Department, Nash County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Tar River Dive Team, Coopers Volunteer Fire Department, West Mount Volunteer Fire Department, and Nash County Cadaver Dog Team.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).