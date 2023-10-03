WATCH LIVE

Rocky Mount PD to collect old phones for those in need of quick help

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 12:23AM
Rocky Mount PD to collect old phones for those in need
The donated phones are primarily for domestic-abuse survivors, senior citizens, and others who may need them to get help quickly.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rocky Mount Police Department is launching an initiative this Wednesday in partnership with Secure the Call.

It is to collect old phones from the community and give them to those in need as 911-only phones.

They're primarily for domestic-abuse survivors, senior citizens, and others who may need them to get help quickly.

The police department will set up collection boxes throughout Rocky Mount, where residents can donate old or unused phones and accessories.

Secure the Call is a national coalition that includes more than 400 organizations including Police Departments, battered women's shelters, neighborhood watch groups and other organizations.

Secure the Call will clear old phones of any data.

