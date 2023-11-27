Fight, shooting at Rocky Mount motorcycle club leaves 1 man dead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed during an altercation at a motorcycle club, Rocky Mount Police said Monday.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to All Round Huzlerz at 309 Tarboro St. Shots were fired during the fight and 55-year-old Donald Joseph of Rocky Mount was struck. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said Joseph was shot by "a known individual" but did not release a name nor mention anyone in custody.

No other injuries were reported.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).