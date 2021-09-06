Woman injured in drive-by shooting at Rocky Mount Cook Out

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a woman was injured Wednesday in a drive-by shooting at Cook Out.

The incident happened about 3 a.m., at the fast-food restaurant at 1020 North Wesleyan Blvd.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released.

Police said shell casings were located in the parking lot of Cook Out and near Jeffreys Road and Sutters Creek Boulevard, which is consistent with shots fired from a moving vehicle.

Police do not think the shooting was random. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountedgecombe countynash countyncwoman shotgun violencefast food restaurantdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
North Carolina's COVID-19 workplace complaints quadrupled in August
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
What not to donate in wake of Hurricane Ida devastation
Man hit, killed on I-440 in Raleigh overnight
What's open, what's closed on Labor Day: List
New details after SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh shot on the side of the road
Show More
Ex-Marine sharpshooter said 'God told him to' kill 4, affadavit says
'Blue-light bandit' sought in Johnston County after traffic-stop scare
Apple delays plan to scan iPhones for child sex abuse images
LATEST: Wake County COVID-19 testing sites closed for Labor Day
Hurricane Larry to bring rip current threat to NC beaches
More TOP STORIES News