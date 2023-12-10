Man critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT. N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on East Grand Avenue.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue at 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound on the side of a house. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).