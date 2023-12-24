Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday.

Officers at the Rocky Mount Police Department were called about a shooting at the intersection of North Washington Street and Tarboro Street. When officers arrived they found Aaron Porter, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds. Porter was pronounced dead while being taken to the hospital.

Police said an investigation found that the shooting may have been related to a fight that happened earlier in the day. The shooting is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, or call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.