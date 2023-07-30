Man charged in shooting of Rocky Mount teen

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a teenager Saturday.

Police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Burton Street for a shooting call.

RMPD said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Burton Street and that a 17-year-old boy had been shot.

The teen was taken to ECU Health in Greenville and was listed in serious condition.

Subsequently, police arrested 30-year-old Keonte Stallings. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Stallings is being held at the Nash County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).