'Why kill them?': Neighbors react to mother and boyfriend accused of abusing toddler and infant

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighbors react to mother, boyfriend accused of abusing 2 children

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspects accused of killing two babies are out of jail as they await their first court appearance on Monday.

ABC11 met a neighbor, Sharon Harris, who lives next door to the crime scene in the 900 block of Drew Street.

"These are babies! These are kids! If she don't want her kids, give them away. Give them to somebody. Somebody would have took'em. You got people that can't have kids. Give'em. Give'em! Why kill'em? "

The pain pouring out of Sharon Harris was stunning. She lives just steps from where Rocky Mount Police found a 14-month old girl and her 3-month-old brother unresponsive in a parked car.

Harris and family place a memorial with a cross and teddy bears where they were found.

The children's mother Zharia Noel and her boyfriend Ahmene Butler were arrested and charged Saturday, then released on bond.

"My thing is. Why did they let these people out like this?," Harris said.
It is not clear how long the children were in the car or who called 911 Saturday morning.

Harris says her family woke up that day to find their neighborhood full of first responders, and the family lived in the car.

"I had seen the little 1-year-old before. And then one day I heard a cry and I said 'O Lord there's a baby in this car.' I don't know if they were homeless or what was going on with their situation. When I asked her-her name. She told me her name was Brittany. What y'all want me to do? What can I do?," Harris said.
On Monday, The 21-year-old suspects will stand before a judge on charges of involuntary manslaughter because of negligence and child abuse, investigators found injuries on both of the children's bodies.

"We're going to be more aware of what's going on now because you don't know what people are going through. You've got to question people. You've got to ask people things," Harris said. "Right now, this is hurting me. This is really hurting me. These were babies."

Rocky Mount police say more charges could be added and they are waiting to learn more from the autopsy.

Harris is holding a community vigil at the crime scene on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountchild abusechild deathhomelessmanslaughtertoddlerchild left in carmother arrestedboyfriend charged
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Caleb Love will return to UNC, seek 2023 national title
Blinken Ukraine: Steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Dowless, key figure in NC absentee ballot fraud probe, dies
Earth Day weekend brings healthy planet advocates to Durham
Arrest made in death of 2 children in Rocky Mount
As vacancies grow at Raleigh 911 center, public safety worries rise
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
Show More
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
Zelenskyy says he'll meet with US state, defense secretaries
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
Reimagining 'the ruins' of Raleigh's St. Agnes Hospital
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
More TOP STORIES News