'Why kill them?': Neighbors react to mother and boyfriend accused of abusing toddler and infant

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspects accused of killing two babies are out of jail as they await their first court appearance on Monday.
ABC11 met a neighbor, Sharon Harris, who lives next door to the crime scene in the 900 block of Drew Street.
"These are babies! These are kids! If she don't want her kids, give them away. Give them to somebody. Somebody would have took'em. You got people that can't have kids. Give'em. Give'em! Why kill'em? "
The pain pouring out of Sharon Harris was stunning. She lives just steps from where Rocky Mount Police found a 14-month old girl and her 3-month-old brother unresponsive in a parked car.
Harris and family place a memorial with a cross and teddy bears where they were found.
The children's mother Zharia Noel and her boyfriend Ahmene Butler were arrested and charged Saturday, then released on bond.
"My thing is. Why did they let these people out like this?," Harris said.
It is not clear how long the children were in the car or who called 911 Saturday morning.
Harris says her family woke up that day to find their neighborhood full of first responders, and the family lived in the car.
"I had seen the little 1-year-old before. And then one day I heard a cry and I said 'O Lord there's a baby in this car.' I don't know if they were homeless or what was going on with their situation. When I asked her-her name. She told me her name was Brittany. What y'all want me to do? What can I do?," Harris said.
On Monday, The 21-year-old suspects will stand before a judge on charges of involuntary manslaughter because of negligence and child abuse, investigators found injuries on both of the children's bodies.
"We're going to be more aware of what's going on now because you don't know what people are going through. You've got to question people. You've got to ask people things," Harris said. "Right now, this is hurting me. This is really hurting me. These were babies."
Rocky Mount police say more charges could be added and they are waiting to learn more from the autopsy.
Harris is holding a community vigil at the crime scene on Saturday at 6 p.m.
'Why kill them?': Neighbors react to mother and boyfriend accused of abusing toddler and infant
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News