Rocky Mount teen taken to hospital after bullet grazes his head

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen suffers gunshot injury in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hurt when a bullet grazed his head.

It happened about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Clyde Street.

The teen was taken to UNC Nash Health Care for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

Rocky Mount police ask that anyone with information about this case call them at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountedgecombe countynash countygun violenceteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News