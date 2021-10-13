Rolesville High School on code red lockdown due to threat; principal says all students are safe

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A code red lockdown is underway at Rolesville High School.Students report to ABC11 that the principal announced a code red lockdown around 10:30 a.m., sending students into hiding around campus.Parents who had rushed to the school after receiving alarming texts from their children were still waiting outside a police barrier around noon. The parents were all worried and grasping for any information about what is happening inside the school."I'm scared and I just need to know that she's safe...just having a lack of information is what's scary," parent Angela Hubbard said."I'm beyond livid right now, and we need to know something soon," Andrew KetelesThe school's principal sent an email to parents to reassure them that everything was under control, but parents said the email still didn't give enough details to put their mind at ease."Please know that all students and staff are safe," the email read. "This morning we received the communication of a potential threat to our school. After reporting the threat to law enforcement and WCPSS Security officials, we are moved into a code red lockdown while law enforcement and security officials continue to investigate the source of the threat. Please understand that in a code red lockdown, the entire building is locked down. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear announcement is received from police."Many students at Rolesville High School were scheduled to take the PSAT today.ABC11 has reached out to Rolesville Police Department, Wake County Public School System, the Rolesville mayor and others for more information.The school is part of Wake County Public School System and is located on East Young Street in Rolesville.Stay with ABC11 as we confirm more information about this breaking news event.