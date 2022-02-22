RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Deputy Sergeant Ronald Waller was honored with the Z Award for his bravery Monday afternoon.
The award, created by the family of the late Wake County Commissioner Larry Zieverink, recognizes a Deputy Sheriff, with a rank up to Sergeant. Zieverink served as Wake County Commissioner from 1980 to 1988. Each award recipient receives a special gift of $500.
Waller was shot last June while serving an eviction notice at the River Birch Apartments in North Raleigh. He was rushed to the hospital and was told there was a chance he'd lose his leg.
He credits his faith on being able to walk in and receive the award.
Sheriff Gerald Baker got teary eyed presenting the award. He said the Z Award truly represents the best of the department and only goes to the deputies exceeding the standards and commitment to the community.
"I feel good I feel good I've always known about this award since I've been here the past 20 years. It feels good someone is showing some appreciation for what I've done," Waller said.
Waller's wife Kimberly said she is thankful he is here to receive the award.
"We are very thankful that he's here; that he's walking. We didn't know if he was going to walk again, so I want to be and I'm going to remain thankful even though we had to go through this, there are good things that come through the bad sometimes," she said.
Waller was shot in his left hip and leg. He still has a long road to recovery but is hopeful he will put the uniform back on and return to serving his community.
Wake County deputy receives Z Award months after being shot while serving eviction notice
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News