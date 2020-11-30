Raleigh bar cited for breaking COVID-19 restrictions after 3 hurt in shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh bar was cited for violating the state's Executive Order overnight after a shooting that sent three to the hospital.

The shooting happened at Rose Bar Sports Bar & Lounge on Millbrook Road around midnight. Police said they found three people injured. Two were taken to WakeMed while the other victim walked in at Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The bar's owner was cited for having too many people in the venue, a violation of Gov. Roy Cooper's latest revision to the state's COVID-19 response. On Nov. 10, Gov. Roy Cooper tightened COVID-19 restrictions to allow no more than 10 people to gather indoors. COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a new reported high on Sunday, with 1,885.

In June, several bars in Raleigh's Glenwood South district got warnings from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for being open and serving customers, breaking the state's rules at the time.

Anyone with information that might help detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.
