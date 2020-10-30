10-year-old girl escapes abduction attempt in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after they said a 10-year-old girl escaped an attempted abduction Thursday afternoon.Officers responded to the 300 block of Rosemary Drive just after 4:45 p.m., according to the Fayetteville Police Department.Investigators said the attempted abduction happened when the girl answered the door after a man knocked. The man then asked if he could come inside and told the child he knew her mother. Officials said when the girl attempted to shut the door, the man grabbed the girl's arm and pulled her outside. She was able to get away from the man and run to a nearby store to call for help.The girl's mother was upstairs at the time, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.Authorities said the girl appeared to be unharmed.The Fayetteville Police Department described the suspect as being between 30 and 40 years old. He had short hair with lines cut into his hair and a full beard. Authorities said the man wore a black shirt with the letters "BLM" on the front and white jeans with a gold belt.The man was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a small black car headed toward Murchison Road.Anyone with information regarding the attempted abduction is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1948 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.