Moped driver airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after car crash in Lillington

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A moped driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Lillington on Saturday afternoon.Harnett County deputies responded to the report of a car that collided into a moped shortly after 4 p.m. along the 2800 block of Ross Road. Officials said the moped driver hit the windshield of a car.The moped driver was immediately transported to the Central Harnett Hospital with serious injuries and then airlifted to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. The further status of the moped driver was not disclosed at this time.Authorities have not identified either driver at this time.