Roxboro Courier-Times issues apology for racist editorial cartoon

In a written statement to ABC11, Roxboro Courier-Times publisher and editor Johnny Whitfield called the cartoon "insensitive" and said, "We are not a racist newspaper and we have cut ties with the cartoonist that drew the cartoon and we will no longer be publishing his material."
The cartoon, attributed to cartoonist Tom Stiglich, depicts a black man in a face mask stealing a purse from a white woman. While the woman screams for help, the man is depicted saying, "We defunded the police."
Many readers took to the newspaper's Facebook page, saying that the post fed into racist negative stereotypes of black men and misrepresented the "defund the police" movement.
Whitfield also published an editorial apologizing for printing the cartoon, saying in part, "I should have seen beyond the printed words in the editorial cartoon and considered the racial message that cartoon sent. I did not and I am sorry."
Stiglich also released a statement on the cartoon:
First and foremost, may George Floyd rest in peace. he did not deserve to die like that. I do not condone racism or police brutality of any kind. I feel it's such a hostile environment we're living in right now, one that needs more law and order, not less. The rioting and looting was extremely disheartening. That cartoon was based on Bureau of Justice Statistics crime report numbers. To ignore that would be doing a disservice to the reader.
However, it is unclear to which "crime report numbers" Stiglich was referring; the latest data on the Bureau of Justice Statistics website is from 2018 and does not reflect the recent looting and riots following the death of George Floyd.
The newspaper and cartoonist both came under similar scrutiny in 2015 when the newspaper published an editorial cartoon depicting riots in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody.
Last week, the co-owners of the Washington Missourian resigned in protest after their newspaper's publisher made the decision to run the same cartoon.