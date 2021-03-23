Politics

Gov. Roy Cooper to reduce COVID restrictions, allow some places to reopen at 100 percent capacity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in light of continued vaccination efforts and improving metrics.

"Our fast and fair vaccine distribution and our sustained progress with the COVID-19 metrics tell us we can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely," Cooper said.

The alcohol curfew will be eliminated beginning Friday, which will allow restaurants and bars to sell adult beverages any time they choose.

Moreover, business capacity limits will be reduced -- with some businesses being allowed to reopen at 100 percent capacity.



Cooper said his next Executive Order begins Friday at 5 p.m. as he further eased restrictions across the state.

Retail stores, salons, museums and aquariums are a few of the businesses that will be allowed to resume full capacity. However, physical distancing measures should remain in place inside those establishments.

"Masks and six-feet of social distancing will still be required," Cooper said.

Other businesses will be allowed to open at 75 or 50 percent of capacity.

This includes restaurants, amusement parks, wineries, breweries and distilleries, recreation facilities such as bowling alleys, skating rinks and rock climbing centers, gyms and fitness studios, and pools.

"We are in a promising place. With North Carolina's COVID-19 key metrics improving and vaccinations increasing, we can responsibly use our dimmer switch approach to easing restrictions guided by science and data," NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Tuesday.

Arenas and stadiums are going to be allowed to admit 50 percent of their capacity as are bars, movie theaters, gaming facilities, tobacco lounges and nightclubs.

Executive Order No. 204 will also increase mass gathering limits. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 25 to 50 and the number of people who may gather outdoors will increase from 50 to 100.

SEE ALSO: Wake County middle, high school students soon to return to full-time in-person classes

Cooper stressed that physical-distancing regulations must remain in place at all North Carolina buildings, no matter what capacity category the building falls under.
