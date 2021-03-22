wake county schools

Wake County school board votes to bring all middle, high school students back to full-time in-person classes

By and
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County school board voted Monday evening to bring students back to more than 60 middle schools and high schools.

The plan to bring grades 6-12 back to classrooms on a daily basis passed 6-3.

Year-round students will return April 14 with traditional calendar students returning April 8.



There is mixed reaction among parents, ABC11 spoke with ReBekah Werner on Sunday. Werner fought back tears as she told us she wants her 14-year-old and 17-year-old back in the classroom full-time.
"This is important for so many reasons. I respect that we're doing everything that we can to keep our kids physically safe. But their mental health is equally important to me," Werner said.

Shaquita Boone is the mother of a seventh-grader who is enrolled in a virtual academy at Moore Square Magnet Middle School, but her daughter wants to be back in the classroom.
"She would rather take that chance," Boone said. However, just because her daughter wants to take the chance, doesn't mean Boone wants to do the same.

"I'm very scared honestly," Boone said. "No one knows if you will be successful at overcoming COVID. You don't know until you catch COVID."

Mother of 4 forced to quarantine after COVID-19 scare at Raleigh elementary school
Last week, WCPSS reported 57 positive COVID-19 cases. Seventy percent of those cases were from students.

Plan A still requires students to adhere to face coverings, cleaning protocols, health screenings and social distancing.

On Friday, the CDC recently recommending most students maintain at least 3 feet of distance instead of 6 feet.
The CDC changed social distancing guidelines for schools to 3 feet from 6 feet.

Related topics:
educationraleighwake countycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpublic schoolreopening ncwake county newswake county schools
