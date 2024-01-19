Drive-by shooting sends 2 to hospital in Research Triangle Park

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting that took place in Research Triangle Park.

Just before 2:30 a.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of TW Alexander Drive near Cornwallis Road.

That's when they say a Dodge Challenger on the side of the road that has been in an accident. The people inside the car said they were shot at by an unidentified vehicle which caused them to crash.

The driver and front seat passenger in the Dodge were shot in the upper body and were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-560-0880 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.