RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One of Raleigh's top officials is calling it quits at the end of the year.
Raleigh City Manager Ruffin Hall announced he will retire Dec. 31 after serving seven years with the city.
As city manager, Hall has been in charge of carrying out policy set forth by City Council and the mayor. He was hired after a stint as the assistant city manager in Charlotte.
Hall, 50, told our news gathering partners at the News & Observer that he plans to remain in Raleigh with his wife and children. He said he does not currently have another job lined up.
In an interview with the News & Observer, Hall touted his accomplishments as city manager and pointed out the challenges that await the person hired to fill his shoes.
The City Council must now create a plan to seek out and hire its next city manager.
Raleigh City Manager to leave job at end of 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More