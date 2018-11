Rutherford County teen found safe in Oklahoma; suspect arrested

This is how far away from home 13-year-old Aubrey Joelle Acree was found. The latest: https://t.co/rmtS4BtWCo pic.twitter.com/Co2ygrAUoX — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) November 29, 2018

A missing Rutherford County girl has been found safe, more than 900 miles away from home in Checotah, Oklahoma.Authorities arrested 23-year-old Jacob Gardea of Albuquerque, New Mexico, just hours after FBI agents joined the investigation Officials said he is accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Aubrey Joelle Acree.Police said an eyewitness saw Aubrey getting into a vehicle with him near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro on Sunday night.Gardea is facing child abduction charges in North Carolina.