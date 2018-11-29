Rutherford County teen found safe in Oklahoma; suspect arrested

A missing Rutherford County girl has been found safe, more than 900 miles away from home in Checotah, Oklahoma.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Jacob Gardea of Albuquerque, New Mexico, just hours after FBI agents joined the investigation.

Officials said he is accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Aubrey Joelle Acree.

Police said an eyewitness saw Aubrey getting into a vehicle with him near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro on Sunday night.

Gardea is facing child abduction charges in North Carolina.

