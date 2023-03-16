The principal at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School posted on Facebook students will be dismissed at noon today to provide support for students and staff.

Halifax County student hit while getting off bus, school releasing early

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school in Halifax County will be dismissing early today after a student was seriously injured after being hit while getting off the school bus.

The principal at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School posted on Facebook students will be dismissed at noon today to provide support for students and staff.

The 10th grade student was hit by someone driving a Tesla while crossing Highway 561 on Wednesday.

According to State Highway Patrol, the driver failed to stop for a stopped school bus that had all warning devices activated. The student was flown to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Tesla, 51-year-old Howard Gene Yee, from Roanoke Rapids has been charged with passing a stopped school bus striking a person and reckless driving.

He is being held in the Halifax County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.