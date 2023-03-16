Halifax County student hit while getting off bus, school releasing early

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school in Halifax County will be dismissing early today after a student was seriously injured after being hit while getting off the school bus.
The principal at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School posted on Facebook students will be dismissed at noon today to provide support for students and staff.
The 10th grade student was hit by someone driving a Tesla while crossing Highway 561 on Wednesday.
According to State Highway Patrol, the driver failed to stop for a stopped school bus that had all warning devices activated. The student was flown to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Tesla, 51-year-old Howard Gene Yee, from Roanoke Rapids has been charged with passing a stopped school bus striking a person and reckless driving.
He is being held in the Halifax County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.