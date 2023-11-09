SAG-AFTRA leaders approve deal, Hollywood actors strike set to end after midnight

LOS ANGELES -- The SAG-AFTRA strike is set to end overnight after negotiators for the union approved a preliminary agreement with the studios on Wednesday.

The deal marks the end to Hollywood's longest-ever actors strike, a stoppage that began in July over issues ranging from residual payments to use of artificial intelligence.

Studios had recently warned the union that the deadline was quickly approaching to try to salvage at least part of the current production season.

The approval by the union's committee is a key breakthrough, but the full SAG-AFTRA membership still has to approve the deal. In the meantime, the union says the strike will end as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

