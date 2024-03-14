HBCU grad donates coffee sales to Saint Augustine's, calls on others to help: 'Could be any of us'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third-generation HBCU graduate is using her coffee business to raise money for Saint Augustine's University as the institution continues to face financial challenges.

Marcia Cox, 23, owns Charlotte-based Kaldi's Coffee House and Roastery. The business launched in January of 2024 with Cox making her own pastries, tea and coffee. She outsources her coffee beans from Ethiopia and roasts them herself.

When Cox caught wind of the financial and accreditation challenges facing Saint Augustine's University, she wanted to help.

The HBCU graduate created the Saint Augustine's University inspired 1867, which is a medium roast with hints of fruit and chocolate. Cox launched an effort aimed at donating 30 percent of sales on that specific coffee to the Falcon Pride Initiative.

She hopes her efforts inspire more HBCU graduates to come forward and help.

"It could really be any one of our HBCU's. A lot of them sometimes are just one moment away from going through anything. As an HBCU family, we should be helping each other out as much as we can because of the important legacy and history of HBCU's," said Cox.

She is a proud graduate of North Carolina A &T University. According to Cox, giving back is what Aggies do.