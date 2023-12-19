Salvation Army gives out donations from Angel Tree to families in need

The annual event will make sure that children in need will have something under the tree this Christmas.

The annual event will make sure that children in need will have something under the tree this Christmas.

The annual event will make sure that children in need will have something under the tree this Christmas.

The annual event will make sure that children in need will have something under the tree this Christmas.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a big day for the Salvation Army as the donations from the Angel Tree are going home with the families who need them.

Hundreds of families drive through to pick up their gifts.

Salvation Army leaders tell us through the system they've created, they're able to get through 80 families in 30 minutes.

There are 7,600 kids to help.

Each child has a box in the warehouse filled with toys and clothes and some children are getting a bike.

There are 2,400 bikes to give away this year.

Once they are packed away a volunteer, one of 200 total, will run the basket out to the family and make their Christmas a reality.

Both volunteers and families we talked with say this helps them get in the spirit of Christmas.

"It's kind of a simultaneous feeling. It's like there is that much need and also on the other side people came to Fill that need," volunteer Gary Smith said.

"It's hard to take care of everybody make sure everybody got what they need and just being able to pay for it even if you go to work everyday it's a lot," parent Jasmine Williams said.

Donations are being handed out until every last box inside the warehouse is empty.