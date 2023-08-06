Sampson County chase ends in crash, 1 injured

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured Saturday evening after a chase ended in a crash in Sampson County.

Sampson County deputies tried to stop a vehicle on McLamb Road near the town of Newton Grove. According to deputies, the vehicle continued driving at a high rate of speed when it came up to the intersection of Church Road and U.S. Highway 421. The vehicle then ran the stop sign and went across a ditch, into a field, and came to rest in the yard of a home.

ABC11 crew at the scene said the vehicle had damage that appeared like it hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

This is a breaking story.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream