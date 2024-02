At least 2 dead in Sampson County crash involving SUV, dump truck

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least two people were killed in a crash in Sampson County on Monday.

An ABC11 breaking news crew was at the scene on northbound US Highway 421.

A dump truck ended up on its side with an SUV under the dump truck in a ditch.

Crews were searching the SUV to make sure no one else was trapped or hurt inside.

Highway 421 was closed from New Bethel Road to Odom Road.

