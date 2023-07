Is this your emu? Sampson County Sheriff's Office looking for owner of lost emu

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Is this your emu?

That's what the Sampson County Sheriff's Office wants to know.

You're not in trouble. They just want to return the big bird to its home.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton posted a photo on his Facebook saying deputies found the emu on 421 South.

"No worries, we are taking good care of it but would like to return it to its owner," Thornton said in the post.

If you are the owner of the emu, you are asked to contact Sgt. Byrd, yes, really, at (910) 385-2172.