Woman charged with murder after calling police from church parking lot

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman covered in blood called police from a church parking lot and told them she may have been responsible for a person's death.

It happened Sunday at Mt. Carmel Church of God of Prophecy near Autryville, North Carolina.

The woman, identified as Samantha Haines, 31, is now behind bars charged with murder.

Investigators said she is connected to the death of 32-year-old Daniel Faircloth. He was found dead outside his home less than half a mile away from the church.

Sampson County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating the case and will release further details as they become available.