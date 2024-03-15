Kill Devil Hills town officials warn of dangerous sand holes

Officials recommend that if you head to the beach and dig a hole, only dig shallow holes and always make sure to fill it back up.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Kill Devil Hills is warning beachgoers about the dangers of sand holes.

The town posted to social media saying ocean rescuers have responded to three large holes dug and left on the beach this month alone.

Town officials said the holes are dangerous because they can collapse and trap you inside, and said you are far more likely to experience a sand-hole collapse than a shark attack.

It's a tragedy one Indiana family experienced firsthand.

Seven-year-old Sloan Mattingly, and her brother Maddox, were both buried when the hole they were digging collapsed at a Florida beach last month. Maddox was not hurt, but Sloan died at the hospital.

Her parents spoke exclusively with GMA on Thursday in hopes that their story inspires beaches to put up more signage or increase patrols to prevent further tragedy.

"It's kind of a blur, and it's probably maybe in my mind protecting itself, but it just happened so fast. And in my mind, I had her in my hands, but the weight of the sand was too much," said Jason Mattingly

"It didn't matter that we were literally right there. It was just a hole. And there's nothing. And then it just became chaos and horror," said Therese Mattingly.

The Mattinglys said you normally think about water safety when you head to the beach but this can be just as dangerous.

